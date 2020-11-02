Two arrested, drugs seized in raid in Manipal

One of them is a medical student

The Udupi Police arrested two persons, including a medical student, in Manipal and seized narcotic drugs worth ₹ 3.89 lakh on Sunday.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Aditya Prabhu and Aneesh Rajan, a Non-Resident Indian student. The police seized 32 grams of imported cannabis, nine grams of brown sugar and 25 MDMA tablets.

A special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chandra on October 31 raided the apartment in which Aditya Prabhu stayed and seized narcotic drugs stocked in his house. Based on Prabhu’s information, the team apprehended Rajan on Sunday and arrested him. The police have launched a search for other accused said to be associated with the arrested persons.

This is the fourth successful raid conducted in the last one month by the special team that comprised Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaishankar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Police Inspector Manjunath Gowda, Assistant Sub Inspector Rajashekar, Assistant Drug Controller Nagaraj, village accountants Girish Gowravagosh and Upendra Kumar and policemen from Manipal Police Station and from the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police.