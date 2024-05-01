ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, 407 grams of MDMA worth ₹9 lakh seized

May 01, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch police here have arrested two persons and seized 407 grams of MDMA worth ₹9 lakh from the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police idenified the accused as Mohammed Ishan, 35, and Jaffar Sadiq, 35, both from Ullal.

In a press note, the city police said based on a tip off, they raided a house in Kotekar Beeri and seized the MDMA that had been stocked illegally. The accused were procuring MDMA synthetic drug from Bengaluru and selling it to college students and other prospective clients in the city.

Apart form the MDMA, the police also seized a car, four mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and ₹32,800. Sadiq is an accused in nine criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case and cannabis-selling case registered in Ullal Police Station. Ishan is an accused in a case of illegal sale of MDMA registered in Konaje Police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US