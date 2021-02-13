Two arrested, 16 head of cattle rescued

Gangolli Police on Friday thwarted a bid to transport cattle illegally.

MANGALURU

13 February 2021 01:19 IST

Two of the animals were found dead, while those saved were unwell

The Gangolli Police in Udupi district on Friday prevented illegal transportation of 18 head of cattle near Maravanthe seaside way.

The police said that members of a team of policemen led by Gangolli Sub-Inspector of Police Bheemashankar S. Sanganna were tipped off about transportation of cattle in a truck.

The team members gave a chase to the truck and stopped it on the seaside way.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that the cattle were placed in the truck in an inhuman way. They were being brought from Maharashtra and were bound for Kerala. The transporters did not have any records that permitted them to transport the cattle.

Two cattle were found dead, while the remaining were unwell.

All the cattle that were rescued were taken to the Neelavara Goshala near Udupi.

The police arrested Raghavendra (25) of Mysuru and Nazrulla (43) of Hassan in this connection.

A case under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act was registered, the police said.