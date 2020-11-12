Two arrested, 1.4 kg cannabis seized at Melkar

MANGALURU

12 November 2020 00:55 IST

District Crime Investigation Bureau sleuths have arrested two persons for transporting 1.48 kg of cannabis in a car near Melkar Bus Stand.

The police gave the names of the accused as T.P. Farooq (50) and Sagar Singh (22), a native of Nepal. Both are residents of Mangaluru.

According to a press note, a team of sleuths led by Inspector B. Cheluvaraju was tipped off about the movement of cannabis in a car on the road from BC Road to Mani on Tuesday.

The sleuths found the vehicle near Melkar Bus Stand. The accused in the car reportedly admitted that they were taking cannabis for prospective buyers. The police seized the cannabis and also the car used by the accused.

The two were booked for offences punishable under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.