Two alleged drug peddlers arrested, 52 grams MDMA seized

August 27, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The MDMA that was seized by the CCB police in Mangaluru.

The MDMA that was seized by the CCB police in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Crime Branch sleuths arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 52 grams of MDMA from them.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Shakib alias Subbu, 33, of Katipalla 2nd Block, and Nazir Hussain, 34, of Chokkabettu.

The police said that on a tip-off the two were arrested when they were found selling MDMA on the beach road at Surathkal Tatambail.

Apart from 52 grams of MDMA worth ₹2.6 lakh, the police seized a car, two mobile phones, a digital weighing machine, and ₹1,800.

The police said Shakib is accused in a total of 13 criminal cases. It includes three cases of theft in Surathkal police station; a case each of dacoity in Bajpe police station of Mangaluru city and in Manipal police station of Udupi district; a case each of chain-snatching in Mooodbidri police station of Mangaluru city, and in Karkala Town, Karkala Rural, and Shirva police stations in Udupi district. Non-bailable warrant had been issued for his failure to appear before jurisdictional courts.

Nisar is accused in nine criminal cases. It includes four cases of dacoity; a case each of drug peddling, attempt to murder and theft, registered in Mangaluru city, Dakshina Kannada, and Hassan district police limits. He was recently booked by the Vitla police in a case of attempt to murder a youth during a cricket match. Seven non-bailable warrants were issued by courts for his failure to appear for trial of cases.

