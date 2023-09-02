September 02, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Work on two additional platforms — Platform Nos. 4 and 5 — at Mangaluru Central Railway Station that should have been completed in February, is inching towards completion with Southern Railway’s Palakkad division scheduling mega line and power blocks in September second week to complete non-interlocking works.

The Hindu had on April 22 reported that work on the additional platforms had been stopped without any reason, following which the Railways completed all the civil work. Platform retaining walls and concrete flooring of the platforms are complete. Also, the Railways have erected overhead electrical equipment (OHE) to provide electrical traction for locomotives.

From September 4, the Palakkad division has scheduled mega line and power blocks at night to complete electronic interlocking system for the additional platforms, thereby integrating the two with the existing three platforms, and the main system. The new platforms will be provided with electronic signalling and telecommunication systems, and will be connected to the main lines — one towards Mangaluru Junction, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and the other towards Kasargod.

Additional platforms sanctioned in 2016, work began in 2022

The demand for two additional platforms is at least two decades old.

Though additional platforms were sanctioned in the 2016-17 railway budget, actual work commenced in September 2022 after an old pit line was demolished. The 2023-23 Union Budget had sanctioned ₹4.76 crore to complete the work.

Also, Southern Railway is perceived as being slow on introduction of trains towards Bengaluru and Mumbai from Mangaluru Central.

Pashchima Karavali Railway Yatri Abhivriddhi Samithi has been demanding extension of Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Superfast, Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special, and Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara Express to Mangaluru Central.

Samithi president G. Hanumanth Kamath said Mangalureans want the three trains to be extended to Central soon after the new platforms are commissioned. He also demanded introduction of Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram and Mangaluru Central-Bhavnagar weekly express trains that have already been sanctioned by the Railway Ministry.

