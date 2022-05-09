Two activists play Koragajja songs

It was well after azaan, says Police Commissioner

Two Sri Rama Sene activists played recorded songs of the revered Koragajja in a tent of the Ayyappa Swami devotees in Moodushedde on the outskirts of the city early on Monday even as the sene chief Pramod Mutalik gave a call to play Hanuman Chalisa and other bhajans at the time of azaan.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters that the city police were on the rounds since 4.30 a.m. on Monday following the call by Mr. Mutalik.

“We noticed two Sri Rama Sene activists playing songs of Koragajja in the shed of Ayyappa Swami devotees, which is near a Shivaji statue. These songs were played from 5.10 a.m to 5.40 a.m.” This place is more than 800 meters away from a masjid and this was played after azaan, which was announced at 4.44 a.m.

“We are looking into the issue. Necessary action will be taken in consultation with senior police officers and after getting legal opinion,” he said. No complaint has been filed against the act of the two activists so far.

There were no other incidents of playing bhajans and other songs at the time of azaan in the city, Mr. Kumar added.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and Udupi Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said that there were no incidents of playing bhajans and other songs at the time of azaan in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.