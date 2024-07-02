Two accused lodged in Mangaluru jail injured in rival gang attack inside jail

: In all, two accused lodged in Mangaluru jail were injured when they were attacked by a 10-member rival gang inside the jail on Monday.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapar Sameer (33) from Ullal and Muhammad Mansoor alias Boliyar Mansoor (30) from Boliyar were injured when they were attacked by Topi Naufal and others, also lodged in jail, between 6.30 p.m. and 6.45 p.m. The injured were admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital and they are out of danger.

The victims sustained injuries on their head, shoulder and other body parts. They were attacked with certain sharp items which were in kitchen.

The injured who had been arrested in connection with a case registered in Ullal police station were in judicial custody since last 20 days. The attackers lodged jail relating to different cases were also in judicial custody.

Both the victims and attackers are accused in multiple cases and have rowdy sheets against them. They belong to rival gangs, the Police Commissioner said.

The names of primary accused who attacked were given as Muffad Rifat (28), Muhammad Rizwan (34), Ibrahim Kallel (30), Umar Farooq Irfan, Atlaf, Naufal and Jainudeen.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV camera. Barke police have registered a case in this connection based on a complaint filed by the jail authorities, the Police Commissioner said adding that an investigation into the incident has been taken up. (EOM)

