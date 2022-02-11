Two accused booked under Goonda Act

One of them to be kept in prison elsewhere in State

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Thursday ordered for sending Rohidas alias Akash Bhavan Sharan (37), an alleged associate of underworld operative Vikki Shetty, and Pinki Nawaz (27), an accused in murder, extortion and other criminal cases, into preventive detention under the Goonda Act. Both are from the city.

Of the two, Sharan will continue to be lodged in the Central Prison at Vijayapura and Nawaz will be shifted from the city prison to the prison in Bengaluru or any other place.

The Police Commissioner issued the order by exercising his powers under the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers, Immortal Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates Act 1985 (popular called Goonda Act).

21 criminal cases

Sharan is accused in 21 criminal cases, including a case each of robbery and criminal intimation registered in December 2021 and January 2022 in Surathkal and Kankanady police stations of the city, respectively. He is now being kept in preventive detention in the Vijayapura Central Prison.

Sharan has been involved in crime since 2008. Among the four murder cases he is said to be involved in includes one of realtor-turned-actor Surendra Bantwal in 2020.

He is also an accused in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl in Manipal in 2019. He was booked under the Gooda Act in 2017.

16 criminal cases

Nawaz of Katipalla is an accused in 16 criminal cases, including one registered in Surathkal Police Station in October 2021 for hatching a conspiracy to murder local councillor Lokesh Bollaje, who is a witness in the BJP activist Deepak Rao’s murder. The police arrested Nawaz and his associates in the case.

Mr. Kumar told presspersons that after the release of Nawaz on bail on Thursday, the order to keep him under preventive detention was passed.

The Goonda Act has been invoked as Sharan and Nawaz are likely to involve in acts that are likely to disturb peace in the city.

His decision will be reviewed by the Advisory Committee of the High Court in another three weeks, Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar said that it is the first time in his tenure here that he has had to pass orders invoking the Goonda Act against two accused this year. Those accused of selling drugs and involved in other serious crimes will be booked under the Gooda Act and also externed shortly, he added.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar and B.P. Dinesh Kumar were present.