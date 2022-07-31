Twins from Udupi among top 10 rank holders in CET

July 31, 2022 00:44 IST

Several II PU students from Mangaluru and Udupi were among the top 10 rank-holders in BNYS, B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.V.Sc (Veterinary Sciences), and B.Pharma categories in CET.

Vrajesh Veenadhar Shetty from Madhava Kripa English School, Manipal, ranked second among students for BNYS course, ninth for B.Sc (Agriculture), sixth for B.V.Sc, and seventh for B.Pharma course.

Vrajesh’s brother Vrishan Veenadhar Shetty, also from same school, ranked fifth for BNYS course and B.V.Sc respectively. He ranked eight for the B.Pharma course. Both twins are keen on pursing studies in medicine and they are awaiting results of NEET.

Among other top 10 rankholders from the region include N. Manoj from Alvas PU College in Moodbidri, who ranked eighth for BNYS course and fifth in B.Sc (Agriculture). Aditya Kamath Ammembal ranked seventh for the BNYS course.