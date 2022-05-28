Twin districts reverberate with Kannadada Aarati programmes

A colourful procession being taken out as part of Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati programme in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Colourful processions depicting national heroes who fought for the Independence, cultural programmes, and addresses by politicians and officials marked Amruta Bharatige Kannadada Aarati programme to commemorate the 75 years of Independence in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Saturday.

Colourful processions were taken out on the main roads of Mangaluru and Udupi that culminated at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall and Ajjarkad Grounds, respectively, in the two cities. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, respectively, led the celebrations in the two places.

Mr. Kateel said India fought for over 10 centuries for independence — 750 years of Mughal rule and 250 years of British rule — before getting Independence in 1947. It is everyone’s duty to remember the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for what everyone is enjoying today. Indians, calling the country as the mother, have a great culture, heritage, and language. With the feeling of oneness of the world, India has made significant contributions to the world., he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the programme was organised to rekindle the spirit of the freedom struggle while everyone should remember the history forgets one if one forgets the history. The present generation does not have even an iota feeling of loss of freedom and therefore it was highly essential to remember the stalwarts and their contributions.

MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said freedom fight had started in Dakshina Kannada in 1837 and the administration would build a memorial to remember Kadambadi Ramegowda’s struggle near Tagore Park.

Mayor Premananda Shetty and others were present.

‘Should know history’

In Udupi, Mr. Simha said one could create history only if one was aware of history and therefore it was essential for the younger generation to know about the freedom struggle. This helps imbibe nationalism and patriotism among people. He said people from Udupi region had played a significant role in the freedom struggle.

MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said the Ajjarkad Ground had played an important role in the freedom struggle with Mahatma Gandhi addressing a rally on February 25, 1934. While Bharati Bai had donated all her jewellery, Nirupama Nayak as a child donated her two ornaments and remained without wearing jewellery for life, Mr. Bhat said. Vibhudesha Tirtha Swamiji of Adamaru Mutt was a victim of the lathi-charge for delivering patriotic address.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao administered the oath. Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon and others were present.