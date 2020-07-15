Twin districts report 163 positive cases

As many as 91 persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, while 72 tested positive in Udupi district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district administration also announced the death of three persons.

As many as 47 persons were discharged, and with this, there are 1,414 active persons under treatment in Dakshina Kannada.

Out of the 72 found positive in Udupi, 48 are primary contacts of COVID-19 patients, while 14 had ILI and one had SARI. Seven had had a history of visiting Bengaluru and two had visited Mangaluru.

As many as 41 persons are from Kundapur, 16 from Udupi and 15 from Karkala taluks. There are two children among those who tested positive on Tuesday. With 40 persons discharged, the total number of active cases in Udupi stands at 370.