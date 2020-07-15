Twin districts report 163 positive cases

As many as 91 persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, while 72 tested positive in Udupi district on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district administration also announced the death of three persons.
As many as 47 persons were discharged, and with this, there are 1,414 active persons under treatment in Dakshina Kannada.
Out of the 72 found positive in Udupi, 48 are primary contacts of COVID-19 patients, while 14 had ILI and one had SARI. Seven had had a history of visiting Bengaluru and two had visited Mangaluru.
As many as 41 persons are from Kundapur, 16 from Udupi and 15 from Karkala taluks. There are two children among those who tested positive on Tuesday. With 40 persons discharged, the total number of active cases in Udupi stands at 370.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath