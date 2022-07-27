Twin districts ready to make Har Ghar Tiranga a success

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have geared up to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between August 13 and 15 a success. They are preparing to distribute the National Flag to residents in the districts.

Chairing a meeting in Mangaluru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra directed heads of all local bodies, urban as well as rural, to make the necessary arrangements to make the campaign aimed at boosting national pride a success.

The administration will provide the national flag to every resident in the district and rope in National Rural Livelihood Mission volunteers to distribute it through self-help groups. The Kannada and Culture Department too will supply the flags, he said.

All offices and establishments, government as well as private, should hoist flags from August 13 to August 15. Similarly, flags should be hoisted at all public places, including bus stands, railway stations, commercial complexes, airport, hostels, among others . Prahbat Pheris may be organised by the Education Department to spread the message.

Four lakh buildings

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao held a similar meeting in Udupi on Saturday last and directed officials to take up an awareness campaign across the district. Students should be made to write letters to their parents in this connection. Stickers may be pasted at public places, on public transport, government vehicles and other places to spread the message. Besides arranging for adequate number of flags in shops, the flags should be distributed through PDS shops too.

The district that has over 2.8 lakh houses and 1.2 lakh other buildings, needs over four lakh flags. The public will be educated about hoisting flags adhering to the flag code and honour, Mr. Rao said.