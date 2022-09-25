Twin districts ready for Navaratri-Dasara celebrations

Devotees at the illuminated Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, on the eve of the start of Navaratri and Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

A large quantity of foodgrains have been received as Hora Kanike from devotees as part of centenary year Dasara celebrations at Sri Venkataramana Temple on Car street in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, known for their Shakti Sthalas, are geared up to celebrate Navaratri/Dasara festivities starting Monday and lasting till October 5.

Managements of temples as well as devotees are upbeat about the festivities this time because they were celebrated in subdued manner in the last two years because of the pandemic. Festivities-related trade and commerce activities too had taken a backseat in the last two years but they have gained momentum now.

Prominent among the celebrations is the one at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple that has gained prominence over the years as Mangaluru Dasara. The former Union Minister and temple patron B. Janardhan Poojary will inaugurate the festivities on Monday morning on the temple premises. The festivities will culminate with a massive procession on October 5. Different pujas and cultural programmes are organised during the nine days of the festival at Kudroli.

The ancient Mangaladevi temple by which the city received its name is decked up for the Navaratri celebrations. Devotees have planned to offer golden paduka to the Goddess on the first day on Monday.

Various cultural and routine religious programmes will be organised during the nine days of the festival.

At the Kolya Sri Mookambika Kshetra near the city, Dharmadarshi Harikrishna Punaruru will inaugurate Devi Bhagavatha Harikatha Yajna programme on Monday, while the kshetra will conduct various cultural and religious programmes throughout the nine days.

The former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily will inaugurate the 75th Dasara Sahitya and Cultural celebrations of the Samaja Mandira Sabha in Moodbidri on Monday. Mr. Moily and educationist M. Mohan Alva will be presented the Samaja Mandira Award on the occasion.

Sabha president K. Abhayachandra Jain will preside the programme after which a Yakshagana Talamaddale on Sharasethu Bandha will be held. During the following days, various cultural and educative programmes will be conducted.

At the famous Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Bhajan programmes, at 9.30 a.m., and cultural programmes, at 5.30 p.m., every day will add colour to the celebrations. Carnatic vocal concerts by Vandana Murthy and Madhur P. Balasubramanyam, Yakshagana programmes, Bharatanatyam and other cultural programmes are slated for the nine days of the celebrations.

Religious and cultural programmes are lined up in other prominent temples, including Kollur Mookambika, Kirimanjeshwara Vishalakshi, Uppunda Durgaparameshwari, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari, Kadiyali Mahishamardini, Kudroli Bhagavathi and Kamalashile Brahmi Durgaparameshwari, in the twin districts.