Twin districts of DK and Udupi go without any representation in Karnataka State Cabinet

May 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Notwithstanding Dakshina Kannada and Udupi electing only two MLAs from the Congress, the twin districts have not got any representation in the State Cabinet. The hopes of getting at least one ministerial berth in the second expansion on Saturday, May 27, too got fizzled out at the last minute.

The chances of Dakshina Kannada getting a cabinet berth waned soon after U.T. Khader, Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA, who got elected for the fifth time, was chosen as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Having successfully handled portfolios of food and civil supplies, health and family welfare and urban development in the previous governments, Mr. Khader was expected to be given a high-profile portfolio.

Ashok Kumar Rai is the only other Congress MLA who got elected from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district while no candidate of the Congress got elected from Udupi district. Mr. Rai, being the first time MLA, had lesser chances of being inducted into the Cabinet.

However, there were expectations from many corners that any one of the three Members of Legislative Council, Dakshina Kannada District Congress President K. Harish Kumar, B.K. Hariprasad or Manjunatha Bhandary, could be inducted into the cabinet. The first two belonged to the dominant Billava community in the region. Though Mr. Hariprasad is a resident of Bengaluru, his parents hailed from the coastal region.

Mr. Bhandary told The Hindu that he too had expectations of being made a minister. Though he does not know the exact reason for the non-induction, it could be that the party had to accommodate MLAs in the Cabinet as their numbers were more. He might get a suitable position in the near future. Mr. Bhandary was elected from the local bodies constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to the Legislative Council.

District in-charge minister

With no representation in the Cabinet, the twin districts would get district in-charge ministers from other districts, like a few other districts that too did not get representation in the Cabinet.

In the outgoing government, neighbouring Udupi district’s V. Sunil Kumar was Dakshina Kannada’s in-charge while Dakshina Kannada’s S. Angara was Udupi district in-charge. During B.S. Yediyurappa’s term in 2019, Kota Srinivas Poojari from Udupi district was DK in-charge while Basavaraja Bommai was Udupi in-charge.

During the Siddaramaiah government of 2013, B. Ramanath Rai representing Bantwal was DK in-charge and Mr. Khader was the in-charge during the 2018 H.D. Kumaraswamy government.