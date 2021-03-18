Twin districts gear up to face likely water scarcity

Water will be sourced from Adyar-Harekala vented dam-cum-bridge across the Netravathi that is under construction.

18 March 2021 00:11 IST

As many as 24 villages in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks to get supply from Harekala

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat will submit a proposal for drinking water supply to 24 villages in Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks sourcing water from the ongoing vented dam-cum-bridge across the Netravathi at Harekala.

Announcing this at the District Water and Sanitary Mission meeting here on Tuesday, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara said that a 72 million litre per day capacity water treatment plant was being set up at Kairangala village for the project intended to supply water to Ullal and Kotekar urban areas. The zilla panchayat has joined hands with Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board to supply water to villages en route by contributing its share of ₹ 83.33 crore.

As there would be no issues as to water availability as it was being sourced from the Netravathi, the zilla panchayat would submit the proposal to the government. There was demand for 85 lakh litre of water per day from these 24 villages, he said.

The project would provide water to Someshwara, Konaje, Belma, Amblamogaru, Harekala, Munnur, Kinya, Talapady, Sajipa Mooda, Sajipa Padu, Naringana, Kairangala, Pajir, Ira, Karnad, Balepuni, Chelur, Boliyar, Pavur, Manjanadi, Sajipa Munnur, Manchi and Veerakambha, he said.

Mr. Kumara, meanwhile, directed officials concerned to ensure that people in rural areas do not face drinking water problem during the summer.

Take steps

Chairing another meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked officials to chalk out suitable plans for drinking water supply ensuring its proper availability.

Besides drying up of water sources during summer, water level gets reduced in the rivers too; as such there should be proper planning to distribute the available water.

Dr. Rajendra directed officials to remove unauthorised agricultural pumpsets on the river banks while asking them to temporarily disconnect water supply for commercial purposes.

In Udupi

In a similar meeting, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Tuesday directed officials to identify villages that had faced water scarcity last year and take appropriate steps to prevent the recurrence of the problem. Officials should keep tender documents ready for supply of water through tankers and initiate the process as and when water problem occurs in their limits. If needed, water from private borewells could be sourced on payment, he added.