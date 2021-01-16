Twin districts gear up for COVID-19 vaccination

Over 72,000 healthcare workers to be immunised in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

As the process to immunise 52,381 healthcare workers against COVID-19 begins in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday in the first phase of vaccination, the district administration will compile the data of personnel from the Revenue, the police, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and local bodies departments for the second phase by January 20.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told reporters here immediately after the Prime Minister launches the immunisation programme at 10.30 a.m., similar processes will start at the State, the district, and taluk levels. On the first day, the programme will be held at six centres, Government District Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru, urban health centre, Surathkal, and taluk general hospitals at Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia, wherein one hundred healthcare workers each will be vaccinated.

As many as 10,212 healthcare workers from 89 government institutions and 47,169 from private institutions have registered for vaccination in the district. The administration would open 89 centres at government establishments in nine places and 17 in private establishments, where there were more than one hundred enrollments, to administer the vaccine. The first phase should get completed within a week, he said.

Dr. Rajendra said the second phase, involving personnel from the four departments as well as people aged beyond 50 with comorbidities, would start thereafter. The public would be administered the vaccine in the third phase, modalities of which were awaited from the Union government. Any adverse reaction to beneficiaries would immediately be attended to with kits and ambulances being kept ready to attend to emergencies. A centralised control room would be established at Mangalore Smart City Ltd.., control room to monitor vaccine administration, he said. District Health Officer Ramachandra Bairy was present.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said 22,230 healthcare workers have enrolled for vaccination drive in the first phase while the district has received 12,000 doses of vaccine as of now.

The programme would be inaugurated at the district hospital in the city on Saturday while vaccination would be done at five other centres too on the first day covering 600 healthcare workers.

Over 240 sessions were planned to immunise the enrolled healthcare workers at 74 government centres and 20 private centres during first phase. The process to list beneficiaries under the second phase was on, he added.