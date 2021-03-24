Twin districts enforce safety norms to check COVID-19

The border check-post to check COVID-19 negative certificates and screening people entering Karnataka from Kerala remains unmanned at Talapady in Dakshina Kannada district on National Highway 66 near Mangaluru on Tuesday.

MANGALURU

24 March 2021 09:24 IST

No round-the-clock checking at Talapady check-post, admits Health Department

For the second day in succession, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra was found on the field on Tuesday to generate awareness about wearing masks and imposing fine on violators even as the border check-post at Talapady on National Highway 66 remained unmanned instead of personnel checking for COVID-19 negative certificates from travellers from Kerala.

Dr. Rajendra was among the team of officials, which included Additional Deputy Commissioner M.J. Roopa, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy, who carried out an hour-long activity in Bunder, Nellikai Road and other areas in the central part of the city.

A similar exercise was carried out by officials across the district between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The team boarded a few private buses at the State Bank Circle and found several passengers not wearing masks.

The officials gave away masks and directed bus drivers and conductors against allowing passengers without masks on their buses. Finding employees in a showroom belonging to M. Ashraf and Co. on Azizuddin Road without masks, Dr. Rajendra directed the Mangaluru City Corporation to impose fine of ₹5,000 and warned the owner that his showroom will be closed down if the same violation is repeated.

Similar action was taken against an outlet of USA Enterprises on the same road. Asking officials to collect fine from an autoricksshaw driver for not wearing mask on J.M. Road, Dr. Rajendra directed the driver not to allow any passenger without mask to board his vehicle.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G .Jagadeesha too carried out COVID-19 awareness and enforcement exercise in Udupi.

In a virtual meeting with officials, Mr. Jagadeesha directed officials to collect hefty fines from those not wearing masks and for violation of social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, no testing and screening staff were present at the Talapady check-post in the morning when The Hindu visited the spot.

The Health Department, however, said that testing personnel worked in two shifts at the check-post from 8 a.m., while admitting that there was no round-the-clock checking.