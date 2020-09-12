Twin districts battered by heavy rainthat leaves several houses inundated

Many elderly persons as well as children shifted to safety in Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, starting from Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada to Kaup in Udupi, bore the brunt of heavy rain and consequent floods since Thursday morning.

Floodwaters entered houses in low-lying areas in Mangaluru as well as surrounding areas with the Netravathi, the Phalguni, the Nandini and the Shambhavi overflowing due to heavy rain.

Though the average rainfall during the 24 hours from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday to 8.30 a.m. on Friday was 78.7 mm in Dakshina Kannada, much of the rainfall occurred in the Mangaluru and Mulki region with an average of over 200 mm.

Similarly, Kaup taluk in Udupi district received the highest amount of rainfall — 193 mm — despite that district’s average rainfall of 93 mm. Innanje and Badanidiyur in Udupi district and Kermal in Mangaluru taluk received 281 mm, 276 mm and 269.55 mm rain, respectively, to top the list in the State.

Houses flooded

The Netravathi and the Phalguni (Gurupura), two major rivers of the district that surround Mangaluru, were seen overflowing since Thursday night with floodwaters getting into many houses along their banks in Mangaluru.

Floodwaters entered several houses at Jeppinamogaru, a suburb of Mangaluru on the banks of the Netravathi, early on Friday morning. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, along with those from the Revenue department and Mangaluru City Corporation, swung into rescue operations. Many elderly persons as well as children were shifted to safety by the Fire and Emergency Services.

Several storm-water drains in the locality were overflowing after breaching their bunds at several places. Roads too were inundated with knee-deep waters. Meanwhile, floodwaters entered nearly 30 houses in neighbouring Ullal town.

On the other hand, many houses on the banks of the Phalguni in the northern parts of Mangaluru too were flooded. With storm-water drains overflowing, many low-lying areas in Central and North Mangaluru remained in knee-deep waters.

The retaining wall of an apartment complex in Derebail-Konchady was damaged following landslips triggered by heavy rain. The complex had been built after cutting a hillock and building a concrete retaining wall. While residents were shifted out of the complex, about four cars were said to have come under debris.

Floodwaters also entered the Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple in neighbouring Mulki even as several houses on the banks of the Nandini and the Shambhavi rivers surrounding the town were flooded. The authorities shifted the residents of the affected houses to safety.

With rain abating by evening, the floodwaters too gradually receded. Weathermen, however, have predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the next 24 hours across the coastal region.