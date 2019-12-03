T.V. Gopalakrishnan’s concert on Friday

Vocalist T.V. Gopalakrishnan, who was the guru of saxophone maestro Kadri Gopalnath, will present a vocal concert at the Town Hall here on Friday to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Kadri Gopalnath who died on October 11 this year.

The concert will be held as part of the Kadri Sangeeta Saurabha organised jointly by Kadri Keys Studio of Kadri Gopalanath’s son Manikanth Kadri and Dakshina Kannada district administration. Talking to reporters here on Monday, Manikanth Kadri said that he and his family members had planned a grand three-day music festival to mark his father’s 70th birth anniversary. With his father’s untimely death, they have organised a day-long programme. “We plan to organise the event on a grand scale from next year,” he said. The concert by 87-year-old Gopalakrishnan will start at 6 p.m. He will be accompanied by his son G. Ramanathan, who was the student of Kadri Gopalnath, on the saxophone. The other accompanying artists will be B. Natesan on the Mridangam, Rajendra Nakod on the Tabla and Bhimachar Rajashekar on the Morsing.

Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade will inaugurate the programme. District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari; MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamat, Y. Bharath Shetty and U.T. Khader; Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh; Alvas Education Foundation Chairman Mohan Alva; and Candida Connolly of London, who has co-authored a book on saxophone along with the late maestro, will participate in the event.

Mr. Manikanth said that the family has planned to institute an award in the name of his father and honour classical musicians. It will set up a foundation/trust that will work with the government in making Mangaluru a hub of music which was the late maestro’s dream, he said.