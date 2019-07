Nagesh Padu, a cameraman with Kannada television channel BTV News here, died late on Sunday after nearly a week of treatment at a private hospital after being tested positive for dengue.

Mr. Padu is the fourth victim of dengue in Dakshina Kannada this month.

As on Monday, there were 441 cases of dengue in Dakshina Kannada with 23 fresh cases each reported on Sunday and Monday.