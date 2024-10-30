Tulu Wiktionary, Tulu Wikisource go live

In an exciting development for Tulu speaking people, the Tulu Wiktionary and Tulu Wikisource went live at 6 a.m. (IST) on October 30.

Tulu Wiktionary, one of the online dictionaries maintained by the US-based Wikimedia Foundation, is now accessible to all people. Users can search, edit, and contribute to the dictionary, ensuring it remains a rich and growing resource for the language.

Tulu Wikisource is a free online digital library that hosts source texts in the public domain or under open copyright. Users can access, read, and contribute by transcribing and proofreading texts to ensure accuracy.

Vishwanatha Badikana, president, Karavali Wikimedians, Mangaluru and Bharathesha Alasademajalu, its member and a writer for Tulu Wikipedia, told The Hindu that this achievement is the result of six years of dedicated voluntary efforts by the Karavali Wikimedians and Tulu Wikimedians.

Karavali Wikimedians is a registered body of Wikipedia writers and editors affiliated to the Wikimedia Foundation. Tulu Wikimedians is a community of Tulu Wikipedia writers and editors.

“The launch of these two platforms is a major step in promoting and preserving Tulu language and culture on the global stage, ensuring that future generations can continue to learn and engage with this rich cultural heritage,” Mr Badikana said.

Tulu Wiktionary

Wiktionary is a free, multilingual online dictionary providing definitions, etymologies, pronunciations, translations, and more. Unlike traditional dictionaries, it is collaboratively edited by volunteers from around the world, making it a dynamic and ever-evolving resource. Tulu Wiktionary will provide in-depth information on words in Tulu language, with usage examples, word origins, and grammatical details, offering immense value to language learners, linguists, and cultural scholars alike, they said.

Team members of Tulu Wiktionary

U. B. Pavanaja, admin of Tulu and Kannada Wikipedia and an IT expert, is the mentor of Tulu Wiktionary. He is also the secretary of Karavali Wikimedians.

In addition to Mr. Badikana, a college teacher and Mr. Alasademajalu, who is an engineer-cum-bank employee, the key editors of Tulu Wiktionary are Kishore Kumar Rai Sheni, a college principal, Jyothi Shetty, an engineering college teacher, and Yakshitha, an IT professional, among others.

“Tulu Wiktionary had 3,189 pages, including categories, templates, talk pages and redirects. It had 44 editors and 10,428 edits as on October 30,” said Mr. Badikana.

Technichal support is provided by Anoop Rao Karkala and Chidananda Kampaa, IT professionals, and Mr. Alasademajalu.

Tulu Wiktionary was in incubation stage since August 2018.

“Tulu Wiktionary will serve as a vital resource for the global Tulu community, offering a digital space where language enthusiasts and scholars can collaboratively expand and refine the Tulu lexicon,” Mr. Alasandemajalu said.

Tulu Wikisource

The Tulu Wikisource will focus on preserving original Tulu documents such as books, letters, historical texts, and literary works, making them accessible to a global audience. This platform will be particularly useful for researchers, students, and anyone interested in the preservation of Tulu literary heritage, they said.

Team of Tulu Wikisource

Anoop Rao is the mentor of Tulu Wikisource. Kavitha G. Kana is the organiser.

Other key readers and editors are Shreelatha Halemane, Babitha Shetty, Pragathi B. H., Vinoda Mamatha Rai, all home makers, Haripasad Shetty, a college teacher, and Mr. Badikana, Mr. Alasandemajalu and Ms. Yakshitha.

The Wikisource had six Tulu books and 969 pages (including categories, templates, talk pages and redirects), 26 editors and 6,143 edits as on October 30.

The Wikisource was in incubation stage since March 2024.