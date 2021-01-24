‘Tulu wiktionary in incubation stage’

The Tulu wiktionary (an online free dictionary) is in incubation stage. It needs “vibrant participation” by wikipedia writers to go on live, said U.B. Pavanaja, editor, Vishvakannada.com, which is the first Kannada online magazine, and also the Secretary of Karavali Wikimedians User Group here on Saturday.
Speaking to presspersons, he said that now he said that the Tulu wiktionary now had 700 words.
The mandatory requirement for the wiktionary to go live will be a minimum of 500 words. But it has to be made more vibrant to go live, he said adding that the Tulu edition of Wikipedia went live on August 6, 2016.
The president of the group Vishwanatha Badikana said that the group has documented the ‘sidda vesha’ folk performance and uploaded its images and videos on the wikimedia commons.
In addition, the coastal belt’s ‘kambala’ (slush track buffalo race) performance has also been documented uploaded in wikimedia commons.
The group has also set up its own library to which Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy has contributed books worth ₹9,000, he said.
Mr. Pavanaja said that the group conducted two online training sessions on writing to Wikipedia, during the lockdown last year. Some of those who participated in the same have continued to write for Wikipedia.
