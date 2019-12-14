Tulu Shivalli Brahmin community should grow into a strong force: Pejawar seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Saturday that the Tulu Shivalli Brahmin community which had an illustrious line of ‘gurus’ such as Sri Madhwacharya, Sri Vadiraja and Sri Vijayadhwaja, should grow into a strong force.

He was speaking after inaugurating the first World Tulu Shivalli Brahmin Sammelan at Rajangana, here.

The seer said that it was essential for the community to preserve its culture. People should have respect for other languages while they had special regard for their language, he said.

Vidyaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Subrahmanya Mutt said that Brahmins should do their religious duties as prescribed by the sacred texts.

It was essential for members of the community to forget their individual issues and get united for the sake of the progress of the entire community. The youth of the community should try to make their mark in bureaucracy if not in politics, he said.

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt said that the Tulu Shivalli Brahmin community should remain united and become a vote bank. This would ensure that they would be politically significant so much so that the Chief Minister and other elected representatives attended the next sammelan, he said. Vidyasagar Tirtha Swami of Krishnapur Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyarajeshwar Tirtha, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, M.B. Puranik, convener of the sammelan, and others were present.