Tulu script added to Unicode

Tulu, a common language spoken in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, has been added to the Unicode by the Unicode Consortium, the United States, to which many countries are members. Several proposals for its inclusion were submitted to the Unicode Technical Committee.

U.B. Pavanaja, a senior IT expert, who was among the persons who toiled for its inclusion told The Hindu on Sunday, September 8, “Finally Tulu language spoken by over three million people has been added to the Unicode.”

“Tulu has been added in the Unicode Standard, Version 16.0,” Mr. Pavanaja, who is the founder and editor of www.vishvakannada.com, which is the first online Kannada magazine, said.

The Unicode 16.0 is slated for release on September 10, 2024.

Unicode is a standard for storing characters of all languages in Information Technology. The Unicode Consortium is the standardisation body, he said.

Mr. Pavanaja, the admin of both Tulu and Kannada Wikipedia, said that 80 Tulu characters have been added to the Unicode last week. He said that when he visited the Unicode Consortium in 2001 to help in correcting Kannada in Unicode, he had appealed to include Tulu in Unicode. Then the Consortium had asked him to send a proposal.

After Tulu Wikipedia went live on August 6, 2016, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy in Mangaluru realised the need of Unicode for Tulu. It formed a committee to finalise the Tulu characters in Tulu script and send a proposal to the Consortium. Mr. Pavanaja was the technical advisor of the committee which sent the proposal.

Meanwhile, another proposal (not from the academy) was sent for the inclusion as Tulu-Tigalari script. Some other proposals too were sent. Finally, Tulu script has been added to the Unicode under the name Tulu-Tigalari.

Referring to the further steps to be taken, he said that a keyboard with Tulu font will have to be developed. Software will have to be created for converting all information related to Tulu so far uploaded in Kannada script and stored in IT network, into Tulu script. Then when information is searched through the search engine using Tulu script, they will appear in Tulu script.

“With Tulu being added to unicode, natural language processing in Tulu language is possible. This will help in doing linguistic research in Tulu,” Mr. Pavanaja said.

