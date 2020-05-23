Mangaluru

Tulu poems and rendition trending on Facebook

It’s not just #samyochane [a campaign initiated by music composer Pravin D. Rao] that is trending on Facebook. #Tulukabithe, by writer-cum-artiste Shashiraj Kavoor, is catching the attention of poets, writers, singers and music lovers on the social networking site.

The campaign was started by Mr. Kavoor on April 23 inviting writers to upload their poems to which musicians will present in their style.

The campaign features not just new poems, but even those of well-known writers, namely Kayyar Kiyanna Rai, Amruth Someshwar and Mandara Keshava Bhat.

Mr. Kavoor, an advocate and who has been a lyricist in many Tulu films and has two Tulu poem collection to his name, said the idea of starting the campaign came after seeing how two of his Kannada poems were rendered by four singers in the #samyochane campaign.

“This made me start the present campaign to showcase the richness of Tulu literature. Apart from a new touch to the popular Tulu poems, singers have presented new poems in a way that is reflecting the ethos of this land,” he said, and lauded the support of 20,000 friends [on Facebook] for the success of the campaign.

“Some of the videos of the songs posted on my FB wall have more than 2,000 views,” he said.

Among the songs with a good number of views include the Tulu lullaby Tunkuve Tottil... by Narayana Kille sung by Supriya Raghunandan.

Songs by Pallavi Prabhu, Ravindra Prabhu, Muralidhar Kamat, Pramod Sapre and ‘Mime’ Ramdas have also been well received.

“I am continuing this campaign till the end of the lockdown. Anybody with interest in Tulu art and music can take part,” he added.

