Tulu plays, movies on new subjects will be well received, says Vijaykumar Kodialbail

September 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tuluvas had enough of comedy in Tulu plays and movies. Tulu plays and movies on new subjects will be well received, said playwright and Tulu filmmaker Vijaykumar Kodialbail in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after receiving the ‘Press Club Guest of Honour’ award, Mr. Kodialbail, who has brought out 26 Tulu plays and several Tulu movies, including the popular Oriyardori Asal, said there have been too many comedy Tulu movies and plays. “People do not want it,” he said, and added people prefer plays and movies on new subjects.

“Take the case of my new play Maithidi (Wife’s younger sister) that is having successful shows. This a serious play and it is being well received. I now know the pulse of people,” he said. “If you present a play/cinema in a proper way, people will definitely receive it well,” he added. Mr. Kodailbail said his another play Cricket is also being well received by people.

Mr. Kodialbail said popular artists from the plays, who have moved to cinema, are being given the same roles in the movies. “There is need to see them in new roles,” he said. In his upcoming movie Tulu movie Kambla, popular Tulu actor Naveen D. Padil will be seen in serious role.

The playwright said he has prepared script of the movie Kapikad in which he wants to cast another popular artist Devdas Kapikad in the prime role. “I am yet to convince Mr. Kapikad for the movie,” he said.

Mr. Kodialbail said he had planned to start in November the work on his new movie, which will be more popular than his hit movie Oriyardori Asal. He was also working on another movie Tuluva.

On his popular mythological play Shivadoote Guliga, which had successful 50 shows across the country and abroad, Mr. Kodialbail said he planned to stage Tulu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi versions of the play on a single day. “This will be record of sorts. I have planned to stage it in Town Hall (Mangaluru) next year,” he said.

Shivadoote Guliga is being staged as a Yakshagana by a Yakshagana group, he said.

Mr. Kodialbail said he is planning another mythological play. He is also working on the play on Shivaji, he said.

Mangaluru Press Club president Harish Rai presented the award. Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Union president Srinivas Nayak Indaje was present.