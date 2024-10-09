ADVERTISEMENT

Tulu movie Tthudarr on Talkies app from October 11

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Tulu movie Tthudarr will be available on the Talkies app OTT from October 11.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, actor Siddharth Shetty said Tthudarr will be among 50 local films that will be available on the app. The movie was released in theatres on June 14. With the release on the OTT platform, the movie will now reach more people. With this, the comedy and romance movie will reach Tuluvas staying abroad, he said.

Smitesh Barya, business development head of Talkies, said in addition to Tulu, Kannada, and Konkani films the platform has 13 web series in local language. The OTT also has collection of over 200 Yakshaganas, he said.

