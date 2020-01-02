Mangaluru

Tulu film ‘Kudkana Madme’to release tomorrow

more-in

The Tulu film, “Kudkana Madme”, would hit the screens in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and Kasaragod in Kerala on Friday.

Jeevan Ullal, joint director of the film, told presspersons here on Wednesday that “Kudkana Madme” was a full comedy-cum-family-oriented film.

Prithvi Ambar was the hero, while Sheetal Nayak was the heroine of the film.

A.V. Jayaraj was the director of the film, while Gowri R. Holla was the producer, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 12:45:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/tulu-film-kudkana-madmeto-release-tomorrow/article30454535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY