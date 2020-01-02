Tulu film ‘Kudkana Madme’to release tomorrow

The Tulu film, “Kudkana Madme”, would hit the screens in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and Kasaragod in Kerala on Friday.
Jeevan Ullal, joint director of the film, told presspersons here on Wednesday that “Kudkana Madme” was a full comedy-cum-family-oriented film.
Prithvi Ambar was the hero, while Sheetal Nayak was the heroine of the film.
A.V. Jayaraj was the director of the film, while Gowri R. Holla was the producer, he said.
