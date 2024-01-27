Tulu documentary Pursa Kattuna to be screened at 16th Jaipur International Film Festival 2024

January 27, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

Tulu documentary Pursa Kattuna has been selected for screening at the 16th Jaipur International Film Festival, 2024, to be held from February 9 to February 13.

Earlier, it had been screened at the Seventh International Folklore Film Festival held at Thrissur, Kerala from January 5 to 9, 2024.

Produced by Bharatesha Alasandemajalu and Vishwanatha Badikana, the documentary has been directed by Sundara Kenaje who has also written its screenplay.

It is among 326 films from 67 countries nominated for screening at the Jaipur festival out of 2,971 films received from 82 countries.

Mr. Alasandemajalu said in a release that the documentary is on a Tulu ritual dance Pursa Kattuna which is performed by Tulu-speaking people from various castes in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. This ritual marks the culmination of agricultural activities and is predominantly done by men. It spans three to five nights, coinciding with the full moon period of the Tulu calender’s Suggi month.

Led by the Gowda community, Pursa Kattuna fosters unity among participants of different castes, featuring distinctive costumes, and aims to bring down the socio-economic divide in society and bring everyone together through dance, he said.

Mr. Alasandemajalu said that scholars believe Pursa Kattuna might have evolved under the influence of secret tantric sects during medieval Karnataka, adding mystique to its history. The documentary includes scholarly discussions, artist interviews, and insights from folklorists and experts, and runs for 39 minutes and 56 seconds.