TTE helps find passenger’s bag

A train ticket examiner (TTE) of Konkan Railway safely returned a bag left behind in a train by a passenger on Monday.

A Konkan Railway release said that the passenger, Venkatesh Shetty, travelling by Train No 02619 realised that he left behind his bag on the train after he de-boarded it at Mulki Railway Station.

The bag had a bangle weighing 12 grams and ₹25,300 in cash. After he informed the Senior Station Master at Mulki about the bag, the matter was conveyed to TTE P.S.T. Babu who found the bag on the train. The TTE handed it over at the Regional Traffic Manager’s Office, Mangaluru. The bag was later given to Mr. Shetty, after verification.