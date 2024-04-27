Truth will prevail over falsehood campaigned by Congress, says Captain Brijesh Chowta

April 27, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

Exuding confidence over winning the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha seat in the elections held on Friday, April 26, BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chowta said on Saturday, April 27, that truth will prevail over the falsehood campaigned by the Congress.

Talking to reporters, Capt. Chowta said women have responded positively to his call asking “Nava Durgas” to be first nine women to cast their votes in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from each polling station. “We will win comfortably,” Capt. Chowta said. Asked about the probable margin of his victory, Capt. Chowta said: “Wait till June 4, you will have a surprise result.”

On the Bunt-Billava narrative seen in the campaign, Capt. Chowta said the campaign was all about “Modi and the other” and people have put their opinion in favour of Mr. Modi. “Nowhere during the campaign did the caste issue come up,” he said. Capt. Chowta belongs to the Bunts community, while Congress candidate R. Padmaraj belongs to Billava community.

Capt. Chowta said he will shortly start “Catch up with Captain” campaign to have regular interactions with voters. He will also work towards projecting the real story of Dakshina Kannada to other parts of the State and the country. The candidate said he has started sending his response to innumerable letters and emails he has received.

Dakshina Kannada District BJP president Satish Kumpala said the percentage of voter turnout this time has been almost the same as what was seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Party workers have braved challenging weather conditions to effectively carry out work at the booth level. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and other BJP legislators were actively involved in the campaign. “You will see a landslide victory (of the party),” he said.

Capt. Ganesh Karnik, former MLC, who is also the BJP’s election in-charge for Dakshina Kannada spoke.

