Trust urges MCC to widen Bolar Main Road with pedestrian infrastructure

Published - November 21, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There is a lack of pedestrian infrastructure on Bolar Main Road between Jeppu Market-Bolara Leewell Junction in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Mangaluru City Corporation has been urged to widen Bolar Main Road between Jeppu Market and Bolara Leewell Junction in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Sri Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust has urged the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to immediately take steps to widen the Bolar Main Road between Jeppu Market and Bolara Leewell Junction and provide footpaths to ensure safety of pedestrians.

In a letter to the MCC Commissioner on Wednesday, the trust based in Mulihithlu and focussing on civic infrastructure and other issues of Bolar, Hoige Bazar and Mangaladevi wards, said that though the Bolar Main Road was concreted about two years ago, no pedestrian infrastructure was provided.

With many shops and establishments located on either side of the main road, people tend to park their vehicles on the road thereby hindering pedestrian movement. The road also witnesses considerable vehicular movement, including buses, goods vehicles and personal vehicles. The existing width of the road has become insufficient to the volume of traffic, it said.

As the twin Railway Under Bridge at Mahalakipadpu is set to open in a few months, vehicular congestion on Bolar Main Road will increase. Being one of the oldest areas in the city, the locality is thickly populated and witnesses heavy footfall. Presence of many educational institutions and places of worship add to the footfalls, the letter said. If widened and provided with pedestrian infrastructure, Bolar Main Road can become an alternative road to Mangaladevi Car Street, the Trust noted.

