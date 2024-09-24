Shree Amba Maheshwari Seva Trust, Mulihithlu, has urged the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner to put an end to foul smell emanating from fishmeal factories at Ullal, located on the southern bank of Netravati river, thus eliminating the severe nuisance being caused to residents of southern Mangaluru.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on September 24, Trust President A Seetharam expressed the anguish of residents of Bolar, Mulihithlu, Jeppu and surrounding areas who are affected by the odour emanating from the fishmeal factories.

While the fishmeal and fish oil factories process fish, foul smell emanates and spreads across the region, including those located on the northern bank of Netravati river. People feel it difficult to breath and the vulnerable group, including the aged, the sick and the children, struggle a lot, he said.

The situation worsens every year during the fishing season. Despite several complaints, the issue has remained unresolved. The odour has become a serious health concern for the residents. People are struggling to cope with its impact, he claimed.

Mr. Seetharam said, “As a responsible local trust, actively involved in assisting the Municipal Corporation in cleanliness efforts, we aim to set a positive example for other wards. However, the ongoing issue with the fish oil factory undermines our efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment in the community.”

He urged the DC to take up the matter on top priority and take necessary steps to mitigate the health hazards caused by the factories.

NGT had ordered penalties

In 2016, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal at Chennai had imposed fines ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh on 13 fishmeal units at Ullal for polluting the Netravati estuary by releasing untreated effluents.

In 2022, the Dakshina Kannada district administration, under the direction of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, had ordered closure of 15 fishmeal units, including 13 in Ullal, for unabated air and water pollution under the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.