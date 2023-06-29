June 29, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Aasare Charitable Trust-Kadiyali facilitated electricity connection to three houses of underprivileged persons at Subrahmanyanagara on June 27 in Udupi.

Power connections to the houses of Amitha, Sheela and Sadashiva were sponsored by Khyathi Bhat, Sthuthi Bhat, Manjula Shenoy and Gowri Nayak. Udupi City Municipal Council Standing Committee Member Shreesha Bhat Kodavoor inaugurated the facility.

Former CMC Member Subaida said one of the beneficiaries, Sheela, had been facing problem without electricity. She could not construct a new house for want of documents. Ms. Sheela then contacted CMC member Jayanthi Poojari, who through the Trust, arranged the electricity connection.

Trust Secretary Raghavendra Kini said Aasare has, so far, ensured 133 electricity connections in Udupi with the help of several donors.

One of the donors, Manjula V. Shenoy, celebrated the birthday of her mother-in-law Susheela Shenoy Ambagilu by sponsoring the electricity connection initiative of the Aasare Trust. “Everyone should come forward to help the needy and cover all the houses in Udupi with electricity,” she said.

