‘Trust proposed for building Ram temple should be apolitical’

International secretary general of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Milind Parande said here on Thursday that the trust proposed for constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya should be an apolitical one. It should sense the aspirations of the Hindus who have been waiting for the temple and act according to them. The construction of the temple should become a people’s movement. And, hence, the trust should not remain a mere official one, he said.

Addressing media persons on the first day of the meeting of the central board of trustees and the governing council of the VHP, he said that the government should uphold the beliefs of the devotees of Lord Ram while building the temple. The Supreme Court gave an important verdict, he said.

He said that the board and the council would deliberate upon the Citizenship Amendment Act, atrocities against women, service activities of the VHP, religious conversion, cattle protection and organisational expansion till December 30.

He said that the CAA is not anti-Muslim as being projected now. It ensured that oppressed minorities barring the Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh are given shelter in India. “As a global Hindu organisation, we will ensure that the government receives all help, if called upon to do so, to rehabilitate these persecuted minorities in India,” he said.

Mr. Parande said that Hindus are now in minority in about five States. He attributed it to what he called the religious conversion carried out by the missionaries. “Our meeting will deliberate upon how to tackle this illegal activity legally,” he said. An action plan will also be chalked out to ensure that cattle do not end up illegally in abattoirs and more cattle are saved, he said.

Mr. Parande said that there is gradual erosion of cultural values in the country. It has resulted in increasing crimes against women. The meeting will also deliberate upon on how to shore up these values.