Trucks, sand seized from illegal sand extraction site

February 24, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mines and Geology Department personnel seized two trucks and 5 tonnes of sand on Friday on Varahi River bank in Bharathkal, Kundapura Taluk, Udupi district.

Mines and Geology Department personnel seized two trucks and 5 tonnes of sand on Friday on Varahi River bank in Bharathkal, Kundapura Taluk, Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Personnel from the Mines and Geology Department of Udupi in an early morning operation seized two trucks and five tonnes of sand from an illegal sand extraction site on the banks of Varahi river in Kundapura taluk on Friday.

An official release here said that the public had complained about illegal sand extraction from the river in Bharathkal area under Shankaranarayana Police limits. Acting on the direction of senior geologist G.U. Sandeep, geologist Sandhya and team raided the site early in the morning and seized the vehicles as well as sand.

Registering a case in this regard, the department handed over the trucks and sand to Sankaranarayana Police for further action, the release added.

