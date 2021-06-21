Truck overshoots berth in Mangaluru port, driver drowns in sea

The incident took place on Sunday night

A truck overshot a berth in the New Mangalore Port on Sunday night and fell into the sea. The driver is believed to have drowned. Authorities are searching for another person who was in the vehicle.

The Mangaluru Traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Rajesab, 26. The other person in the truck, Bhimappa, is missing, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was among trucks deputed by Chettinad Company to transport iron ore from Vinalines Sunrise ship on berth No. 14. Rajesab missed a left turn towards the ship and drive off the berth around 10.30 p.m. The pilot of the ship and personnel on a tug boat passing by informed the Central Industrial Security Force control room.

A search operation was launched immediately by involving the CISF Quick Reaction team, CISF patrolling boat and the tug boat. Around midnight, they found Rajesab. He was taken to a private hospital nearby where doctors declared he was brought dead.