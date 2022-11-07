Truck knocks down scooter killing two at Kallapu

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 07, 2022 01:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man and his neighbour, a 48-year-old woman, died after a truck hit the scooter they were riding at Kallapu near Thokkottu on National Highway 66 on Sunday morning.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Police gave the name of victims as Gangadhar, a resident of Tandolige in Jeppinamogaru, and Netravathi, a resident of Phajir.

The police said that Netravathi was taking her four-year-old daughter Moksha and her sister’s six-year-old son Jnanesh to the house of her relative in Ullal. They were waiting for a bus at the Pumpwell Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Netravathi’s neighbour Gangadhar offered to drop them to Ullal on his scooter. As the scooter was passing Global Market Complex in Kallapu on NH 66, a lorry registered in Rajasthan, suddenly entered the highway from the market and hit the scooter.

All the four fell off the scooter. Gangadhar and Netravathi died on the spot. The injured Moksha and Jnanesh were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte. Jnanesh is in the intensive care unit, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Traffic South Police registered a case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against lorry driver Haneef.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app