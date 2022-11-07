Truck knocks down scooter killing two at Kallapu

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man and his neighbour, a 48-year-old woman, died after a truck hit the scooter they were riding at Kallapu near Thokkottu on National Highway 66 on Sunday morning.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Police gave the name of victims as Gangadhar, a resident of Tandolige in Jeppinamogaru, and Netravathi, a resident of Phajir.

The police said that Netravathi was taking her four-year-old daughter Moksha and her sister’s six-year-old son Jnanesh to the house of her relative in Ullal. They were waiting for a bus at the Pumpwell Junction.

Netravathi’s neighbour Gangadhar offered to drop them to Ullal on his scooter. As the scooter was passing Global Market Complex in Kallapu on NH 66, a lorry registered in Rajasthan, suddenly entered the highway from the market and hit the scooter.

All the four fell off the scooter. Gangadhar and Netravathi died on the spot. The injured Moksha and Jnanesh were admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte. Jnanesh is in the intensive care unit, the police said.

The Traffic South Police registered a case under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against lorry driver Haneef.