Truck at CAA protest venue set on fire

A truck loaded with chairs brought for an anti-CAA protest was set on fire at Deralakatte in Konaje police limits on Sunday night.

About 2,000 chairs were loaded on the truck after the protest and the truck was parked at the venue at night. When unknown miscreants torched the truck, residents raised an alarm and the fire was tended. However, the truck and the chairs were completely gutted. The Konaje police have registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, Popular Front of India, Dakshina Kannada unit, condemned the incident. In a statement here, PFI said those who could not digest the large gathering of people from all communities during the protest, set the truck on fire. The region is already affected by the two-day curfew from December 19 and with fresh attempts to disturb peace, people are worried, it said.

As such, the police should take immediate action against culprits, the front demanded.