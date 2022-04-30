Trolleys to be available to passengers near baggage belts at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru International Airport has started arranging trolleys for passengers near the baggage belts.

The trolleys are being arranged near belt one in the international arrival hall, and belts two and three at the domestic arrival hall. The trolleys are being kept in place before the scheduled arrival of a domestic or international flight for the arriving passengers to use them straight away.

This initiative will reduce the time taken by passengers in taking out trolleys. The customer service executives ensure that the trolleys are arranged before the arrival of each flight, according to a release from the airport.

Passengers who hitherto had to take out a trolley and bring it to the belt, now do not have to do so. The airport operations control centre directs the airline concerned to deliver bags to the specified belt. With this new arrangement, passengers need to load their luggage onto the trolleys from the belt and exit the arrival hall, making the whole process seamless and convenient to them, it said.

Dedicated teams work on deploying the trolleys near the baggage belts. Another team ensures that the trolleys that the passengers use are ferried back to their respective place before the next flight arrives. This ensures that there is an availability of trolleys for arriving passengers, always, it said.