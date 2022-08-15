Tricolour made from foodgrains, vegetables cynosure of all eyes at Kudroli temple

A huge tricolour made with foodgrains and vegetables was the cynosure of all eyes at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru on Sunday and Monday

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 15, 2022 17:47 IST

The tricolor made from foodgrains adorn the premises of Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

A huge tricolour made with foodgrains and vegetables was the cynosure of all eyes at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in the city on Sunday and Monday.

According to artist Punik Shetty, who made it with the help of 20 others, 900 kg of foodgrains and 90 kg of vegetables were used to make the 38-ft wide work like a ‘rangoli’.

The foodgrains used were ‘hesaru bele’, white ‘sabakki’, and kesari dal. In addition, carrots, radishes, and okras were used. “It took about 10 to 12 hours to complete the work from 6 p.m. on Saturday,” Mr. Shetty said.

The tricolour was decorated with 54 ‘kalashas’ and 110 ‘tamboolas’, he said that adding that it was made on top of a cotton cloth spread on the floor.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Mangaluru City North unit of the BJP unveiled a 100m national flag and another 75m flag during the celebrations at Chitrapura beach. The tiranga yatra was taken out using the fishing boats. There was a dosa camp in which free food was given to the participants.

People with a 100m national flag at Chitrapura beach in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A tiranga yatra covering 28 km from Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple to Moodbidri was taken out on Sunday.

The walkers carried with them an over 100m flag on the occasion. Hundreds of people joined the walk. There were tableaux, ‘chende’ teams on the procession. People also sang devotional songs during the walk.

The city wore a festive look with many buildings getting illuminated and national flag being hosted in apartments, commercial complexes, houses, and other buildings.

