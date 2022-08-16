Tricolour hoisted on sand dune amid Seetha backwater in Saligrama

Many villagers participated in the initiative along with 11 kayaks and one traditional boat

Entrepreneurs of Saligrama Kayaking Point and their associates in Parampalli village celebrated the Independence Day in a novel way on August 15, Monday, by hoisting the Tricolour on the sand dune amid Seetha River in Parampalli in Udupi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Entrepreneurs of Saligrama Kayaking Point and their associates in Parampalli village celebrated the Independence Day in a novel way on August 15, Monday, by hoisting the Tricolour on the sand dune amid Seetha River in Parampalli.

We tried to convey the message that the freedom without preserving the nature was of no meaning, said Mithun Kumar Mendon, who has initiated Saligrama Kayaking Point along with Lokesh Mendon. Therefore, the entrepreneurs with their friends kayaked along Seetha on Monday morning and reached a sand dune that was visible because of the low tide.

Erecting the flag post on the sand dune, they requested village elder Kusa Marakala to hoist the Tricolour, who did the honours. Appreciating the initiative, Mr. Marakala said everyone has to love and preserve the nature for the freedom to remain alive. Many residents of the villages participated in the initiative along with 11 kayaks and one traditional boat.

Mr. Mithun said that Saligrama Kayaking Point has been striving to promote awareness about nature among people through kayaking in the region. The wonders of nature would be spread in front of enthusiast kayakers who go on for about 4-5 km of kayaking in the backwaters of Seetha River amid mangroves.

Hoisting the National Flag amid a river was perhaps a first in the region, he felt.

Saligrama Kayaking Point at Parampalli can be reached by taking a left turn just before the Mantapa Ice Cream in Saligrama Town on the Udupi-Kundapura carriageway of National Highway 66. Enthusiasts could enjoy kayaking between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. depending upon the tidal waves.