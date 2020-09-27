Tributes paid to SPB

Mangaluru

27 September 2020 00:19 IST

Tributes were paid to legendary playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam at a condolence meeting organised by the Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura, president, Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat, said that the late singer had added strength to Tulu and Konkani by singing their songs. When he sang in Tulu no one could make out make out that SPB did not know the language.

Music director Charan Kumar said that Mr. Balasubrahmanyam was a simple man and knew the limitations of the Tulu film industry.

Advertising

Advertising

Director, playwright, and theatre personality Vijaya Kumar Kodialbail said that he respected Tulu very much.

Meanwhile, Mr. Balasubrahmanyam had sung Mokeda Singari Untude Vayyari for Pageta Puge released in 1972. It was a hit song in the coastal belt. Later he had sung several other songs like Prema Nataka Dane for Bisatti Babu, Katud Sotu Poyena for Yan Sanyasi Aape, Tuluvere Ponne Tooyare Parlu for Bayyamallige, and Bhagiratamma Per for Oriyardori Asal.