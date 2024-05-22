GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tributes paid to Mangaluru air crash victims on 14th anniversary

An Air India Express flight with 166 persons had crashed at the airport while landing on May 22, 2010. Of the 166, eight had survived the crash

Published - May 22, 2024 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan paying homage to victims of the 2010 air crash, in Mangaluru on Wednesday, May 22.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan paying homage to victims of the 2010 air crash, in Mangaluru on Wednesday, May 22. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Family members pay their homage to victims of the 2010 air crash, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Family members pay their homage to victims of the 2010 air crash, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and others paid tributes to the 158 persons who died in an air crash at Mangaluru International Airport, on the 14th anniversary of the crash here on Wednesday, May 22.

An Air India Express flight with 166 persons crashed at the airport while landing on May 22, 2010. Of the 166, eight had survived the crash. The family members and the authorities could not identify 12 bodies that were cremated later on the banks of the Phalguni at Panambur on Tannirbavi Road. A memorial for all the victims was later built there by the government.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officials laid wreaths at the memorial on Wednesday as mark of respect to those who had died in the crash.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C.B. Rishyanth and officials from the airport and New Mangalore Port were also present on the occasion.

