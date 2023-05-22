ADVERTISEMENT

Tribute paid to Mangaluru air crash victims

May 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M.R. along with district administration officials pays homage to victims of the 2010 air crash, at Victims Memorial Park, Tannirbhavi Beach Road, in Mangaluru on Monday, May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravikumar and others paid tributes to the 158 persons who died in an air crash at Mangaluru International Airport, on the 13th anniversary of the crash here on Monday.

An Air India Express flight with 166 persons had crashed at the airport while landing on May 22, 2010. Of the 166, eight had survived the crash. The family members and the authorities could not identify 12 bodies which were cremated later on the banks of the Phalguni at Panambur on Tannirbavi Road. A memorial for all the victims was later built there by the government.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officials laid wreaths at the memorial on Monday as mark of respect to those who had died in the crash.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Harishchandra, who had lost his daughter in the crash, recalled that the body of his daughter was identified from her finger ring. He said that he was on the way to the airport to receive his daughter when he learnt about the crash which is still intact in his mind, he said.

Officials from the airport and New Mangalore Port were also present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US