Tribute paid to Mangaluru air crash victims

May 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravikumar and others paid tributes to the 158 persons who died in an air crash at Mangaluru International Airport, on the 13th anniversary of the crash here on Monday.

An Air India Express flight with 166 persons had crashed at the airport while landing on May 22, 2010. Of the 166, eight had survived the crash. The family members and the authorities could not identify 12 bodies which were cremated later on the banks of the Phalguni at Panambur on Tannirbavi Road. A memorial for all the victims was later built there by the government.

The Deputy Commissioner and other officials laid wreaths at the memorial on Monday as mark of respect to those who had died in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Harishchandra, who had lost his daughter in the crash, recalled that the body of his daughter was identified from her finger ring. He said that he was on the way to the airport to receive his daughter when he learnt about the crash which is still intact in his mind, he said.

Officials from the airport and New Mangalore Port were also present on the occasion.