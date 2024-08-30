Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta has said the Central Government has released ₹10.32 crore for various development projects in Dakshina kannada district of Karnataka under PM Jan-Man (Pradhan Mantri Jan Jathi Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan) scheme.

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry has identified Dakshina Kannada for the scheme that aims to bring tribal communities to the mainstream. He congratulated Union Minister Jual Oram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

Of the ₹10.32 crore grant, administrative approval of the government of Karnataka for spending ₹7.8 crore for road development works is pending. The MP has written to the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government to expedite implementation of the projects.

Capt. Chowta said the Centre has approved proposals for improving Atrinje-Sulkeri Road in Belthangady taluk (₹285.7 lakh), construction of a bridge on Atrinje-Sulkeri Road (₹267 lakh), improving Parakalu S.T. Colony Road-Alankaru Road in Hale Neeranki village of Puttur taluk (₹228.05 lakh), construction of one each multi-purpose centres in Madhya village of Mangaluru taluk, Kepu village of Bantwal taluk, Naravi village of Belthangady taluk and Panja village of Sullia taluk (₹240 lakh), and construction of an anganwadi centre at Madhya village (₹12 lakh), under the PM Jan-Man scheme.

The MP said the PM Jan-Man scheme, which intends to bring the tribal people to the mainstream, is being implemented by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry in association with State Governments and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) communities. The scheme focuses on 11 developmental aspects, including safe habitation, potable water, improved healthcare, nutritious food, telecommunication and road connectivity that ensure sustainable lifestyle.

