GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tribal Affairs Ministry releases ₹10.32 crore under PM Jan-Man Scheme to Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Road work and construction of multi-purpose centres to be taken up in tribal areas out of the funds, says Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Published - August 30, 2024 01:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said the PM Jan-Man scheme intends to bring the tribal people to the mainstream.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said the PM Jan-Man scheme intends to bring the tribal people to the mainstream. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta has said the Central Government has released ₹10.32 crore for various development projects in Dakshina kannada district of Karnataka under PM Jan-Man (Pradhan Mantri Jan Jathi Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan) scheme.

The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry has identified Dakshina Kannada for the scheme that aims to bring tribal communities to the mainstream. He congratulated Union Minister Jual Oram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

Of the ₹10.32 crore grant, administrative approval of the government of Karnataka for spending ₹7.8 crore for road development works is pending. The MP has written to the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and the Chief Secretary of Karnataka government to expedite implementation of the projects.

Capt. Chowta said the Centre has approved proposals for improving Atrinje-Sulkeri Road in Belthangady taluk (₹285.7 lakh), construction of a bridge on Atrinje-Sulkeri Road (₹267 lakh), improving Parakalu S.T. Colony Road-Alankaru Road in Hale Neeranki village of Puttur taluk (₹228.05 lakh), construction of one each multi-purpose centres in Madhya village of Mangaluru taluk, Kepu village of Bantwal taluk, Naravi village of Belthangady taluk and Panja village of Sullia taluk (₹240 lakh), and construction of an anganwadi centre at Madhya village (₹12 lakh), under the PM Jan-Man scheme.

The MP said the PM Jan-Man scheme, which intends to bring the tribal people to the mainstream, is being implemented by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry in association with State Governments and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) communities. The scheme focuses on 11 developmental aspects, including safe habitation, potable water, improved healthcare, nutritious food, telecommunication and road connectivity that ensure sustainable lifestyle.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / tribals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.