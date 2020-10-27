Trial run of PRS counters in new building commences at Mangaluru Central

Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division has completed the construction of a two-storeyed building to house the passenger reservation system counters and crew booking centres in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

27 October 2020 00:56 IST

The Palakkad Railway Division of Southern Railway on Monday commenced the trial run of the newly established passenger reservation system (PRS) counters as well as open ticket counters at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

The PRS-cum-crew booking complex is located in the newly built two-storeyed building near Muthappa Temple (Wenlock Hospital), at the entrance of the Central Station, thereby making it easy for passengers to buy tickets before entering the station. One can access the counters from Platform 1 of the Central Station also.

Hitherto, the open (general) tickets were sold from counters at the main entrance of the station leading to crowding, while the advance reservation tickets were issued from counters located in a building on the left side of the station building.

Advertising

Advertising

After the formal inauguration of the new PRS and general ticket counters, facilities at the main entrance and old PRS centre would cease to exist, said senior officials concerned. The new facility has six counters at present with provision to add more number of counters whenever needed.

Along with PRS counters, the building has the crew booking facility and accommodation for travelling ticket examiners.

Transferred

Palakkad Divisional Manager Pratap Singh Shami, who was instrumental in taking up several development works in the Mangaluru region, has been transferred to North Central Railway, while Trilok Kothari would replace him on Tuesday, according to sources.

Mr. Shami accelerated the process of doubling the Netravathi Cabin-Mangaluru Central (1.5 km) and construction of two additional platforms at Mangaluru Central that were crucial for handling more number of trains. During his tenure, the second entry at Mangaluru Central from Attavar was provided. Mangaluru Junction Station's yard remodelling was also taken up in a big way during his time.