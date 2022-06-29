Tremors hit Sullia twice

Minister asks experts to submit a report after visiting the epicentre

Tremors were felt twice in parts of Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday. While an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale was noticed in the morning, another one of 1.8 magnitude struck in the evening.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt at 7.45 a.m. and epicentered 5.2 km north of M. Chembu village of Paraje Gram Panchayat of Madikeri taluk in Kodagu district. The epicentre was 12.1 km south east of Sullia taluk.

Asking people not to panic as the quake’s intensity was moderate, the disaster centre said that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map.

Tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 50 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be a slight shaking observed locally, the centre said in its report.

The second earthquake of 1.8 magnitude was felt at 4.32 p.m. and it was epicentered 5.8 km north west of M. Chembu. The centre said that the intensity observed is low and does not create any harm to the local community.

Cracks on walls

The tremors were felt by people in Sullia, Sampaje, Gonadka, Guttigar and surrounding areas of Sullia taluk. Some of the residents rushed out of their houses in the morning.

Cracks were noticed on the walls of the house of the former Sampaje Gram Panchayat member P.R. Nagesh in Kallugundi of Sullia taluk.

Similarly, gram panchayat member Abusali said that the crack on the wall of his house in Gonadka has become more prominent now.

Parts of Sullia experienced tremors on Saturday morning as well, following an earthquake quake of 2.7 magnitude that was epicentered 4.7 km north west of Karike Gram Panchayat of Madikeri taluk.

Asking people not to fall for rumours on social media, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport Minister and Sullia MLA S. Angara told reporters that he has asked experts to submit a report after visiting the epicentre.